Rockford native, Robert Istad wins Grammy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two Rockford natives took home some hardware from the annual Recording Academy Grammy Music Awards.
Robert Istad is the Artistic Director of Pacific Choral who took home the award for "Best Choral Performance" with Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand.'
Istad is no stranger to working with and around award winning projects and talent. Throughout his career, he's also prepared choruses for such renowned conductors as Esa-Pekka Salonen, John Williams, John Mauceri, Keith Lockhart, and several more.
He regularly conducts and collaborates with Pacific Symphony, Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra, Sony Classical Records, Yarlung Records, Berkshire Choral International, and Long Beach Symphony Orchestra.
Another Rockford native, Emily Bear also won a Grammy on Sunday.