Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following river in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.
Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in these areas. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.


Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to fall below 8.5 feet on Sunday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Musician Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse performs on stage at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater on September 22, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

 Daniel Knighton

(CNN) -- Jeremiah Green, the drummer for the band Modest Mouse, is currently being treated for cancer.

The band's frontman Isaac Brock asked people for support on Modest Mouse's official Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he's currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send "good vibes"( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."

Brock did not specify what kind of cancer Green has been diagnosed with.

While undergoing treatment, Green has paused touring with the band, which recently wrapped their "Lonesome Crowded West" tour. They are scheduled to continue performances in Mexico City in March.

Radio DJ Marco Green took to Twitter to say: "Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (@modestmouseband) pulled off the band's tour b/c he is undergoing chemo to battle Stage 4 Cancer. Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! His oncologist is a big MM fan (so he's got that in his corner!) Sending (two heart emojis)"

Green is a founding member of Modest Mouse, famous for their song "Float On." Along with Green, Brock and bassist Eric Judy formed the band in the 1990s and released their debut album in 1996.

The band has released eight albums, including "The Golden Casket," last June.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

