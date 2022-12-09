 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...A period of heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Expect periods of sharply reduced visibilities and
hazardous travel due to slushy snow accumulations. The
hazardous conditions will likely impact portions of the morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to warm above
freezing through the late morning and afternoon with road
conditions likely to quickly improve as snow ends.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Free Tickets to Rockford Symphony Holiday Pops Concert

13 WREX News
By Jon Okerstrom

Rockford (WREX)— If you are looking for a fun way to celebrate the holidays, this year the Rockford Symphony has an event for you.

On December 17th, they will be holding a Holiday Pops Concert.  Though this is a paid event, 13 WREX is holding a first caller contest starting today for a chance to win a free ticket package to the event.

Within that ticket package there will be a Family 4 pack of tickets to the event. For those who are interested in a chance in winning all you have to do is call us at (815) 335-2213 after 7 a.m.

By chance you are the first caller of the day, all you have to do to collect this prize is come to our station located at 10322 Auburn road in Rockford, we are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If your are not today's lucky caller you do still have a chance to win as this contest will happen again on Monday and Tuesday of next week. 

