Free Tickets to Rockford Symphony Holiday Pops Concert

Rockford (WREX)— If you are looking for a fun way to celebrate the holidays, this year the Rockford Symphony has an event for you.
On December 17th, they will be holding a Holiday Pops Concert. Though this is a paid event, 13 WREX is holding a first caller contest starting today for a chance to win a free ticket package to the event.
Within that ticket package there will be a Family 4 pack of tickets to the event. For those who are interested in a chance in winning all you have to do is call us at (815) 335-2213 after 7 a.m.
By chance you are the first caller of the day, all you have to do to collect this prize is come to our station located at 10322 Auburn road in Rockford, we are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If your are not today's lucky caller you do still have a chance to win as this contest will happen again on Monday and Tuesday of next week.