Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 7.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate over the next few days,
though it is currently on a downward trend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /7 AM
EST/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting
snow, and dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibility, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
degrees below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.

Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'

Ellen DeGeneres, left, fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss. DeGeneres is seen here with "tWitch" on the set of "Ellen's Game of Games."

 Mike Rozman/NBC/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

"Hey everybody. I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone," DeGeneres said in a video posted to her social media accounts on Friday. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we'll never make sense of it."

Boss, the amiable DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and a dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," died earlier this month. He died by suicide, according to the LA County Medical Examiner.

His death was widely mourned by both figures in entertainment and the public at large, as Boss was known for his good nature and love for spreading joy through dance.

To honor him, DeGeneres said, "the best thing we can do is to laugh and hug each other and play games and dance and sing" -- the things "he loved to do."

"It seems impossible, but that's how we honor him," she said. "And hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we're there for them and check in with people."

DeGeneres released a statement shortly after news of Boss's death became public, saying she was "heartbroken" over his passing.

Boss began his DJ duties on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014, eventually going on to become a co-executive producer and occasional guest host.

"I know it's not a happy holiday, but he was pure light — as everybody in the comments said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn't know him, you saw it," DeGeneres added on Friday. "Let's honor him and think about him and send love to one another."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

