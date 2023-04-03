'Cinco De Maytal' benefit for those affected by Apollo Theatre roof collapse to be held May 5

HARVARD - A Harvard business is opening its doors to host a benefit show to support those affected by the Apollo Theatre roof collapse.
On May 5, Vic's Place Bar & Grill located at 10 Ayers Street is hosting a benefit at 9:00 p.m. for those who were affected in the roof collapse at the March 21 Morbid Angel show at the Apollo Theatre.
The event, "Cinco De Maytal" will feature metal bands Indign, Vapid Soul, and Silence In Numbers.
Admission is free with a $5 optional donation at the door with 100% of the collected money going to people affected by the tragedy.