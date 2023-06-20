ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Sunday, July 9 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., the Ethnic Heritage Museum will display a new exhibit on the life and career of Rockford native and Grammy Award winner, James "Big Jim" Wright.
Wright was a musician, composer, songwriter, film score, and record producer.
The exhibit will be on display from July 9 through November 5, 2023.
"Big Jim" was born in Rockford, the son of Jenniel Wright and Alan Jackson.
He lived more of his life in Rockford and Roscoe.
In 1984, he graduated from Rockford West High School and moved to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
Once in Minnesota, Wright joined the music ensemble, Sounds of Blackness, serving as the band's producer, arranger, and composter.
Through fellow band member Ann Nesby, Wright was connected to songwriter-producers Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam who offered Wright an exclusive publishing contract.
Wright has worked with many different artists including, but not limited to:
Patti Labelle
Janet Jackson
Sting
Elton John
Mariah Carey
Aretha Franklin
Rod Stewart
Yolanda Adams
Justin Bieber
The Isley Brothers
Wright also served as an Executive Producer and Writer for the feature film, "The Fighting Temptations" starring Beyonce and Cuba Gooding Jr.
Wright