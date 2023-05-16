State Senator announces local library funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. — It was announced yesterday that the Secretary of State is awarding about $18 million to 639 public libraries statewide — including $379,097 to four Stateline Libraries

Public Library Per Capita Grants are awarded once every fiscal year. Based on population served, Rockford Public Library will get $219,000. RPL plans to use the funding to buy popular print and digital resources which will significantly grow their lending collection.

State Senator Steve Stadelman said state grants also are headed to:

North Suburban Library in Loves Park for $102, 228

Ida Public Library in Belvidere for $37,375

Cherry Valley Public Library for $20,494

State Senator Steve Stadelman said, "Without the support of the Secretary of State and State Legislature, our ability to buy new children's books, to update our non-fiction collection with accurate health, legal, business, even geographic information -- and to provide for the latest bestsellers -- would be greatly hampered."

Stadelman continues, "Libraries remain a valued source of information for communities across Illinois. These funds help ensure our local libraries are able to provide the public with the best available resources.