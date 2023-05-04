Rockford's 5th Ward meeting bringing city leaders to community with resource blitz

ROCKFORD — A non-traditional ward meeting was held Thursday in Rockford's 5th Ward bringing City of Rockford officials straight to residents by providing resources for people in our community.
Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina says, “When you know something you talk about it, you tell your neighbors, you help each other. And that's what it's about, that's community. And that's what it's about, it's having information and not keeping it to yourself, it's helping each other.”
Alderwoman Torina wanted to create a space to eliminate the barrier between residents and their elected leader.
They got to ask questions to departments including Public Works, Rockford Police and Fire, Com-Ed and Rockford Public Library on the spot.
Geneva Anderson who works at the African American Resource Center at Booker says she came tonight to bring back information to the people they serve at the resource center.
“Instead of you calling the alderperson, and them trying to take your information and then get back to you about it, this will give people an opportunity to engage with the different departments themselves,” she explains.
This was also the first event held at the Jenkins Resource center located at 911 Michigan Ave. It's a meeting place for local non-profits, scholarship opportunities, after-school programs, and whatever the community needs.