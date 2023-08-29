Rockford Public Library to host Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Public Library is one of more than 200 statewide libraries to start Illinois Libraries Present's Season 3.

This is a cooperative effort featuring virtual events with bestselling and award-winning authors and distinguished speakers.

The season starts with a special virtual visit from Colson Whitehead, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and a #1 New York Times bestselling author.

"The Power of Story with Colson Whitehead" will be on Wednesday, September 6 at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom.

To get the Zoom link, sign up on the Rockford Public Library's website.

Whitehead is only the fourth writer to win two Pulitzer Prizes for fiction.

Whitehead's book, "The Underground Railroad," a #1 New York Times bestseller, won the award in 2017 as well as the National Book Award and the Carnegie Medal for Fiction.

Whitehead was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2020 for "The Nickel Boys."

Whitehead's newest book, "Crook Manifesto," the second book in the Harlem Trilogy, was published in July.

The book is a darkly funny tale of a city under attack, but also a search for the meaning of family.

Whitehead's other books include a collection of essays and:

"Harlem Shuffle"

"The Nobel Hustle"

"Zone One"

"Sag Harbor"

"The Intuitionist"

"John Henry Days"

"Apex Hides The Heart"

Whitehead has received has received a MacArthur Fellowship and Guggenheim Fellowship and the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, among others.

In 2023, President Biden awarded Whitehead a National Endowment for the Humanities Medal.

Colson Whitehead will be joined in conversation with award-winning author Tochi Onyebuchi.

Onyabuchi's books include:

"Goliath"

"Riot Baby"

The "Beasts Made of Night" series

The "War Girl" series

"(S)kinfolk"

“We’re thrilled to kick off Illinois Libraries Present’s third season with such an accomplished author as Colson Whitehead and to be able to offer community members this kind of virtual visit,” says RPL Executive Director, Lynn Stainbrook. “We are looking forward to all ten talks this season.”

The event is free and open to everyone.