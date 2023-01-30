Rockford Art Museum opens new art exhibition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new exhibition is opening at the Rockford Art Museum which will feature multiple new art works.
The exhibit Outer Harmonies: Thirteen Themes from the Permanent Collection will open Friday, February 3.
RAM members can view the exhibit beginning at 5:15 p.m. with a gallery walk with Executive Director/Chief Curator, Carrie Johnson and Collections Curator, Frances Downey.
The public opening will be from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. The Rockford Art Museum is located inside the Riverfront Museum Park building at 711 North Main Street in downtown Rockford.
The exhibit will be open for viewings until May 28, 2023.
The Galleries are open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On view in this exhibition, you will find works by Z.B. Armstrong, Roger Brown, Elbridge Ayer Burbank, Warrington Colescott, Walker Evans, Howard Finster, Audrey Flack, Alex Katz, Angela Kelly, Mike Lash, Jacob Lawrence, Roy Lichtenstein, Kerry James Marshall, Reginald Marsh, Jacqueline Moses, Jim Nutt, Ed Paschke, George J. Robertson, Edward Ruscha, Fritz Scholder, Jimmy Lee Sudduth, Carrie Mae Weems, and Betsy Youngquist among many others.