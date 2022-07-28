Ethnic Heritage Museum holds first Chicago railroad presentation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Sunday, July 31, the Ethnic Heritage Museum is celebrating the 170th anniversary of the first railroad service to Rockford.
The museum opens at 2:00 p.m.
At 2:15 p.m., Lynell Cannell will present the history of the Galena and Chicago Union Railroad, which was the first railroad in Chicago and began service to Rockford in 1852.
When the presentation is finished, attendees will be equipped with the knowledge of railroad depot locations and directions.
The presentation is free to the public but donations are greatly appreciated.
Masks are optional on the museum campus.
The Ethnic Heritage Museum is handicap accessible.
There is parking available in the lot on the corner of South Main and Morgan Streets next to the Graham-Ginestra House and on Loomis Street by the museum.
For more information, visit the museum's website or call 815-962-7402.