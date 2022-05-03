 Skip to main content
Discovery Center Museum says 'goodnight' to exhibit

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The final visits to the Discovery Town exhibit in the Discovery Center Museum will will occur Friday, May 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. 

Guests are invited to take in a activities revolving around a "goodnight" theme, including viewing planetarium show, decorating pajamas, creating celestial crafts, and nibbling on a bedtime snack. 

Admission to the Discovery Center Museum is $11 for the public and free for museum members and children ages 1 and younger. Advance tickets are encouraged for guaranteed exhibit entry.  

