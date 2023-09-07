Burpee Museum hosts butterfly festival this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Burpee Museum of Natural History will host Monarch Fest this weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 9, the museum invites guests of all ages to immersive experiences surrounding the beauty of butterflies.

With numerous activities planned Saturday, the museum welcomes the public to explore its new butterfly barn – the museum's latest addition promising hands-on moments with the insects. Likewise, the barn sits by Burpee's refurbished Nature Nook/Prairie just south of the museum.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Butterfly Barn and host Monarch Fest as a celebration of nature's wonders," says April Bieschke, Director of Education and Growth for Burpee Museum.

Bieschke states as well "this event provides an excellent opportunity for families and individuals to connect with the natural world and learn about these incredible insects

Highlights of Burpee's Monarch Fest include a tour of the fresh butterfly barn, lessons on a butterflies such as their life cycle, favorite foods, insect neighbors and their role in Northern Illinois's ecosystem.

The museum offers the Saturday experience as "a captivating experience for everyone;" tickets range from free for museum members to $12 for the general public.