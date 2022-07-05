Stateline gas prices have fallen for the third straight week

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon into this
evening. The more intense storms could produce extremely
heavy rainfall, which could result in isolated rainfall
totals in excess of 3 inches in less than 2 hours.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

Stateline gas prices have fallen for the third straight week

Gas station prices

Lowest prices in our area, as of July 5 at 11:15 a.m.:

  1. Stop-N-Go, Rockford, $4.98
  2. Gas Depot, Rockford, $5.07
  3. BP, Rockford, $5.09
  4. CITGO, Rockford, $5.10
  5. Circle K, Rockford, $5.16

Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average price of gas in the nation has fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.11 a gallon. 

In the Rockford area, gasoline prices have fallen 8.9 cents cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.72 per gallon.

Prices in Rockford are 8.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.91 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 per gallon today.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that's well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records."

