Stateline gas prices have fallen for the third straight week

Lowest prices in our area, as of July 5 at 11:15 a.m.:
- Stop-N-Go, Rockford, $4.98
- Gas Depot, Rockford, $5.07
- BP, Rockford, $5.09
- CITGO, Rockford, $5.10
- Circle K, Rockford, $5.16
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average price of gas in the nation has fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.11 a gallon.
In the Rockford area, gasoline prices have fallen 8.9 cents cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.72 per gallon.
Prices in Rockford are 8.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.91 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 per gallon today.
“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that's well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records."