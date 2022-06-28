Rockford gasoline prices rise above $5

Lowest prices in our area, as of June 28 at 9:00 a.m.:
- A 33 Gas and Food, Rockford, $5.08
- Mobil, Rockford, $5.34
- Mobil, Rockford, $5.35
- Circle K, Rockford, $5.38
- Mobil, Rockford, $5.39
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average price of gas in the nation has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88 a gallon.
In the Rockford area, gasoline prices have fallen 5.7 cents cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.18 per gallon.
Prices in Rockford are 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $2.05 per gallon higher than a year ago.
"With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we're seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they'll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump."