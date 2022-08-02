National gas price average has fallen about 16 cents in past week

Lowest prices in our area, as of August 2 at 8:50 a.m.:
- Mobil, Winnebago, $3.79
- Road Ranger, Rockford and Winnebago, $3.79
- Mobil, Pecatonica, $3.81
- Mobil, Rockford, $3.84
- Love's Travel Stop, Rockford, $3.85
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average gas prices in Rockford have fallen 23.4 cents per gallon is the last week.
Prices in Rockford are 75.3 cents lower than a month ago and stand $1.11 higher than a year ago.
The national average price has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon on August 1.
“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we'll see another decline in most areas this week."
New AAA survey data found that 64% of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits since March 2022. 23% of adults report making "major changes" to offset high gas prices like driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or eating out.
“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“While gas prices have dropped, it's too early to tell just how long these prices will hang around. Oil and gasoline futures prices made notable gains last week. This could cause falling gas prices to level out or potentially increase, but it's too early to tell."