National average price of gas declines for fifth straight week

Lowest prices in our area, as of July 18 at 1:00 p.m.:

  1. Costco, Love's Park, $4.29
  2. Woodman's, Rockford, $4,29
  3. Mobil, South Beloit, $4.29
  4. Thorntons, Roscoe, $4.37
  5. Speedway, Roscoe, $4.37

Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average price of gas in Rockford has fallen in the last week, averaging $4.84 today.

Prices in Rockford are 40.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.58 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week and is $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“We've seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we've seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"So far, we've seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”

