National average price of gas declines for 27 days straight

Lowest prices in our area, as of July 11 at 9:30 a.m.:
- Costco, Loves Park, $4.59
- Flying J, South Beloit, $4.62
- Walmart, Roscoe, $4.63
- Casey's, Roscoe, $4.64
- Mobil, South Beloit, $4.65
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average price of gas in the nation has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 a gallon.
In the Rockford area, gasoline prices have fallen 8.9 cents cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.72 per gallon.
Prices in Rockford are 32.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.78 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don't surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we're not completely out of the woods yet - we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue."