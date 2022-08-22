National average gas prices decline for ten straight weeks

Lowest prices in our area, as of August 22 at 11:30 a.m.:
- Casey's, Roscoe, $3.59
- Walmart, Roscoe. $3.59
- Thornton's, Roscoe, $3.59
- Speedway, Roscoe, $3.59
- Love's Travel Stop, $3.60
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average gas prices in Rockford have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week.
Prices in Rockford are 71.2 cents lower than a month ago and stand 79.8 cents higher than a year ago.
“Drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 less than their peak in mid-June,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”
The national average price has declined 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 on August 22.
“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season."