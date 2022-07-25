Many Stateline gas prices are about $4 a gallon

Lowest prices in our area, as of July 25 at 5:00 p.m.:
- Costco, Loves Park, $3.99
- Casey's, Loves Park, $3.99
- Woodman's, Rockford, $3.99
- Mobil, South Beloit, $3.99
- Speedway, Roscoe, $3.99
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- AAA reports that pump prices are now down 17 cents since last week to an average of $4.35 per gallon.
This is 63 cents than a month ago and $1.20 more than a year ago.
The price of gas has now fallen every day since hitting a record-breaking $5.01 per gallon price on June 14.
"Gas prices continue their downward march, after another week of losses in the oil market and underwhelming gasoline demand figures," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA - The Auto Club Group.
"News out of the European Union helped to ease global supply concerns. The EU has reportedly loosened sanctions, allowing Russian state-owned companies to deliver fuel, in effort to help boost supplies. The lower price of crude lowers the cost of producing gasoline."
Hart continues, "Meanwhile, gas prices are under additional downward pressure due to a pullback in gasoline demand. The latest readings from the EIA put gasoline demand at 5%-10% below year-ago levels. This has those in the market believing that Americans are changing their driving habits to offset rising gas prices. Those prices at the pump are moving lower as a result."