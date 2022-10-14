High West Coast prices play major role in gas price climb

Lowest prices in our area, as of October 14 at 2:30 p.m.:
- A 33 Gas & Food, Rockford, $4.25
- Circle K, Freeport, $3.79
- Shell, Belvidere, $4.24
- Murphy USA, Rochelle, $4.04
- Stop N Go, Dixon, $3.99
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — GasBuddy reports that the average gas prices in Rockford have risen 26.5 cents per gallon in the last week.
Prices in Rockford are 58.8 cents higher than a month ago and stand 87.5 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price has risen 18.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.04 on October 10.
"With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we've seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC's decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut. But where gas prices didn't jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil's rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already. For now, I don't expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead."
"Gas prices in California are finally cooling off, as more refineries come back online after undergoing maintenance and the switch to cheaper winter blends takes effect," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.
"High West Coast prices have played a major role in the recent climb in the national average for gas. Reversing this trend may help take some pressure off of pump prices."