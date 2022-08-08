 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest near
13.5 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Groundwork laid for a ninth week of gasoline price decline, says GasBuddy

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas Prices generic

Lowest prices in our area, as of August 8 at 1:00 p.m.:

  1. Speedway, Roscoe, $3.58
  2. Love's Travel Stop, Roscoe, $3.59
  3. Casey's, Roscoe, $3.59
  4. Flying J, $3.69
  5. Road Ranger, South Beloit, $3.69

Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average gas prices in Rockford have fallen 16.7 cents per gallon is the last week.

Prices in Rockford are 74.6 cents lower than a month ago and stand 94.6 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average price has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon on August 1.

"The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We've even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I'm upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we're starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption."

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dropped from 9.25 million barrels per day to 8.54 million barrels per day last week.

AAA reports that drivers made significant changes to cope with high pump prices since March. 

If gas demand remains low, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices drop.

“Oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline, so less expensive oil is helpful in taming pump prices,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Couple that with fewer drivers fueling up, and you have a recipe for gas prices to keep easing. It’s possible that the national average will fall below $4 this week.”

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

