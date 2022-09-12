Gas prices keep dropping as Summer driving season ends

Lowest prices in our area, as of September 12 at 12:00 p.m.:
- Casey's, Roscoe, $3.38
- Love's Travel Stop, Roscoe, $3.40
- Costco, Loves Park, $3.54
- Flying J, South Beloit, $3.55
- Sam's Club, Rockford, $3.59
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average gas prices in Rockford have fallen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week.
Prices in Rockford are 37.6 cents lower than a month ago and stand 51.7 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 on September 12.
“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But, we're seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we're in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead."