 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 108 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...McHenry, Kendall, Boone, Winnebago, Lee, Kane, Ogle,
La Salle and De Kalb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Food Truck Tuesdays held with limited trucks June 21 due to heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens Food Truck Tuesdays

ROCKFORD -- The Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens hosts "Food Truck Tuesdays" from May 3 through October 25.

May through August dates have the event held from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

September and October dates have the event held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The Rainout Line for the event is 815-889-2001.

The Rockford Park District has updated the line to report that trucks will be limited tonight, June 21, due to the heat.

There will be no trucks in the Symbol parking lot.

More information can be found on the event's website.

June 21's event has the food trucks located in these places:

Tags

Recommended for you