Food Truck Tuesdays held with limited trucks June 21 due to heat

ROCKFORD -- The Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens hosts "Food Truck Tuesdays" from May 3 through October 25.
May through August dates have the event held from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.
September and October dates have the event held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
The Rainout Line for the event is 815-889-2001.
The Rockford Park District has updated the line to report that trucks will be limited tonight, June 21, due to the heat.
There will be no trucks in the Symbol parking lot.
