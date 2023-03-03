DeKalb Police search for subject who attempted to lure child into car after school

DEKALB — DeKalb Police are searching for a subject who attempted to lure a child into a car during after-school hours.
On March 3 at 2:41 p.m., DeKalb police reported an attempted child luring crime.
One of DeKalb's School Resource Officers received a report that a make subject attempted to lure a child to his car after school on Friday, February 24.
This incident happened sometime between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m. near the 800 bloc of South 8th Street.
The subject is described as a black male with light complexion, glasses, and a mustache.
The car's description is a black truck, possibly a pickup, with a cap on the back.
DeKalb Police request that anyone with information relating to this incident to call the Police Department at 815-748-8400.
Any residents who lives in the area is asked to check their security systems and video doorbells for any information or video footage that could help the investigation.
Parents are also advised to speak to their children about being safe and reporting any suspicious incidents to a trusted adult.
Read the series of tweets below:
***ATTEMPTED CHILD LURING***— DeKalb Police (@DeKalbILPolice) March 3, 2023
One of our SROs received a report that a male subject attempted to lure a child to his vehicle after school on Friday, February 24. This incident happened sometime between 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm, near the 800 block of S. 8th St.