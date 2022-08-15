Decline in average gas prices could wrap up soon

Lowest prices in our area, as of August 15 at 10:00 a.m.:
- Casey's, Roscoe, $3.48
- Speedway, Roscoe, $3.48
- Love's Travel Stop, Roscoe $3.49
- Flying J, South Beloit, 3.59
- Road Ranger, South Beloit, $3.59
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average gas prices in Rockford have fallen 18.1 cents per gallon in the last week.
Prices in Rockford are 81.3 cents lower than a month ago and stand 82.5 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price has declined 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 on August 15.
“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated."