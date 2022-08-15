 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Decline in average gas prices could wrap up soon

  • Updated
  • 0
$4 gas prices generic

Lowest prices in our area, as of August 15 at 10:00 a.m.:

  1. Casey's, Roscoe, $3.48
  2. Speedway, Roscoe, $3.48
  3. Love's Travel Stop, Roscoe $3.49
  4. Flying J, South Beloit, 3.59
  5. Road Ranger, South Beloit, $3.59

Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average gas prices in Rockford have fallen 18.1 cents per gallon in the last week.

Prices in Rockford are 81.3 cents lower than a month ago and stand 82.5 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average price has declined 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 on August 15.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated."

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

