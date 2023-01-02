Christmas morning hit and run leaves family searching for answers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A driver has not yet been identified for the hit and run death of 48-year-old Lisa Judson. The family is now reaching out to the community for support.
Christmas Morning, a woman was found dead on Gilbert Avenue after being struck by a car.
Without a suspect, the Judson family is now searching for answers.
"If I find somebody or know somebody, I will pray they would go to the police forward it," said Lisas mother, Lula Judson.
Lisa's brother Kelvin believes that the neighborhood cameras should have caught something.
"There were a lot of cameras in the area, so I am hoping the police survey the area and get the evidence together and catch this person," said Kelvin Judson.
The family has created a Go Fund Me with the goal of raising ten thousand dollars. The family has raised just over two thousand dollars.
Thanks to the Rockford Veterans Drop-in Center, the family hopes word will spread fast throughout the community.
"We wanted to support the families Go Fund Me page, to make sure that Kelvin being a veteran, didn't feel alone or that he was left behind. I believe Kelvin and his family were the same way about Lisa they don't want to leave her behind without finding out how this happened, why it happened, and who is responsible,” said Executive Director of Rockford Veteran Drop-in Center, Eric Willard.
To find the Go Fund Me you can visit the Rockford Veterans Center Facebook page.