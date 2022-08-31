Americans spending $450 million less on gas

Lowest prices in our area, as of August 31 at 10:30 a.m.:
- Casey's, Roscoe, $3.49
- Walmart, Roscoe. $3.49
- Thornton's, Roscoe, $3.49
- Speedway, Roscoe, $3.49
- Mobil, South Beloit, $3.59
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average gas prices in Rockford have fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week.
Prices in Rockford are 59.9 cents lower than a month ago and stand 66 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price has declined 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 on August 29.
“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Some issues have developed that we're keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it's not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we'll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there's no guarantee the decline will continue."