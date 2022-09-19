14th consecutive weekly decline in national average price of gas

Lowest prices in our area, as of September 12 at 11:00 a.m.:
- Casey's, Roscoe, $3.36
- Thorntons, Roscoe, $3.36
- Walmart, Roscoe, $3.36
- Speedway, Roscoe, $3.36
- Love's Travel Stop, Roscoe, $3.37
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average gas prices in Rockford have fallen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week.
Prices in Rockford are 36.5 cents lower than a month ago and stand 39.3 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 on September 19.
“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”
"All streaks have to end at some point, and the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.
"But there are big factors tugging on global oil prices—war, COVID, economic recession, and hurricane season. All this uncertainty could push oil prices higher, likely resulting in slightly higher pump prices."