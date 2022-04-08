Wintry Friday leads to a spring like weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline jumps back into winter briefly for the day today before seeing a more seasonable weekend and spring like work week ahead.
Snowy Friday
Temperatures tumbled overnight allowing for the spotty rain showers to transition into more of a hit or miss rain/snow mix for this morning. Cloudy skies continue into the afternoon and the Stateline sees more rain this afternoon into the evening hours.
Temperatures for the day struggle to warm into the 40s, breezy northwest winds keep wind chills in the 20s to low 30s throughout the day.
Temperatures tumble again tonight back into the low 30s with cloudy skies and the chance for some rain/snow mix.
We should dry out Friday night and just in time for the weekend.
Spring returns for the weekend:
Showers leave the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, which should help the weekend plans.
Saturday remains chilly with some overcast skies; we could see some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures struggle to warm for the day, which leaves the Stateline in the upper 40s for highs.
Sunday is a flip of a coin; skies clear out for Sunday allowing for temperatures to warm into the upper 50s for the end of the weekend.
Looking ahead:
The first half of next week stays on the spring side of the equation, with warmer weather and plenty of chances for rain.
Monday jumps to the middle 60s, with a chance for scattered showers through the day. The spotty rainfall extends into Tuesday as well, while temperatures inch close to the 70s.
We may briefly jump into the low 70s on Wednesday, though the rain chances keep rolling. Wednesday is our best chance for scattered thunderstorms as a stronger weather system moves through.