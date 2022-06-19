Warmer Sunday leads to a hot week ahead!

ROCKFORD (WREX) —High pressure continues to dominate the remainder of our weekend forecast. Heat and humidity return for the beginning of the work week.
Comfortable weather continues:
As the high pressure moves east, we get another day of beautiful weather. Temperatures start in the low 50's warming into the mid 80's. The winds remain calm for the morning and become stronger in the afternoon. Overall, another beautiful day ahead.
Overnight skies remain clear and temperatures drop into the 60's. Summer-like weather returns for the start of the week and heat and humidity is expected by Tuesday.
Warming up:
Monday and Tuesday of next week the heat and humidity return making it feel very humid and warm.
Monday will be a hot and humid day with temperatures flirting with the mid 90's with dew point temperatures close to the 60's. Tuesday could even be a tad bit warmer, with temperatures into the mid 90's and dew points above 65 degrees.
Both days could see heat indices into the triple digits, however Tuesday has a greater chance of seeing that.
Looking ahead:
A cold front move in Tuesday night into Wednesday, because of that we could see isolated scattered storms with rumbles of thunder. Temperatures cool back into the 80's.
After that hot and humid conditions shift back in, as does the chance for daily hit or miss showers. Areas that don't see showers could see drought conditions increase.