Warm weekend leads to a chance of showers into the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a stormy Friday we see some relief as temperatures return to average. Rain chances increase into the week ahead, although not every day is a complete washout.
Warm Weekend:
Summery conditions have stuck around for the day today, temperatures have warmed into the upper 80s for this afternoon. Even though we are not seeing high dew points (which causes us to feel rather sticky) these temperatures are still rather warm for May.
Temperatures gradually fall into the mid to upper 50s tonight as a cold-front moves into our area. With this we could see some scattered showers into the overnight to early morning hours, otherwise we stay dry with mostly clear skies.
Our next chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms comes in tomorrow afternoon. We start Sunday in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm into the low 70s tomorrow. Clouds increase and the precipitation chance goes up as the day goes on. Showers wrap up by the evening hours.
Spring Showers?:
Monday will be the pick of the week as we see multiple chances for rain into the upcoming work week. Monday starts with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, warming into the low 70s by the afternoon. Skies remain clear with abundant sunshine. Clear skies continue into the evening hours and temperatures drop into the 50s.
Tuesday looks to be similar to Monday however, chances for showers increase into the afternoon and evening hours. These showers will last from Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Temperatures remain into the 70s for the day on Tuesday and drop into the low 50s overnight.
Wednesday has the highest chance of seeing more consistent showers however it is still a little bit too soon to say how widespread these showers will be. Temperatures for Wednesday drop into the upper 60s for daytime highs and into the low 50s for the overnight lows.
Looking ahead:
Summerlike temperatures return by the end of the week with temperatures into the mid 70s to low 80s across the area with some warmer dew point temperatures expected as well. Thursday sees partly sunny skies with the chance of some afternoon to evening thunderstorms.
The start of next weekend looks to have more clouds than sun as a slow moving cold front settles into the area. With this we could see an unsettled and showery weekend.