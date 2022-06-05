Unsettled weather week ahead, rainy and cooler conditions ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers and rumbles of thunder are ahead for the Stateline. We turn cool and cloudy for the start of the work week.
Quiet Sunday:
Yesterday's showers have exited the area leaving us with some quiet and calm conditions for the time being. The morning and into the late afternoon remain dry and partly sunny, temperatures start out in the upper 50's then warm into the 70's by late morning.
Sunday night might just have a few showers and isolated rumbles of thunder while most of the widespread and heavy rain lingers into Monday. Showers will slowly move out and become lighter for the afternoon on Monday.
Cooler week ahead:
Cooler temperatures continue into the work week with high temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees below average. We struggle to get out of the mid 70's all week and only see the 80's by next weekend.
An unsettled weather week is ahead for the Stateline as a low-pressure system settles in. The first disturbance arrives for Monday in the form of widespread rain and an isolated rumble of thunder or two.
Temperatures sit in the low 70's for the high temperatures. Shower activity continues into Monday evening and skies remain cloudy, low temperatures sit in the 50's.
A break in the activity happens on Tuesday when a high-pressure system moves in, skies turn sunny, and winds calm down. Overall, Tuesday will be a quiet one. Temperatures rise into the mid 70's. Unsettled weather returns for the late afternoon into Tuesday evening as our next weather maker moves in.
Looking ahead:
By mid-week, there are chances for some periods of showers and even rumbles of thunder, rain chances go down by the end of the week.
Temperatures continue to trend cooler, as the week wraps up, we will see highs in the mid to upper 70's and lows in the mid to upper 50's with partly sunny skies.