The weekend turns warm and dry after a soggy start

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We ditch the cool and rainy weather for sunshine and warmth within 24 hours. More back and forth weather like this is on the horizon.
Cool Saturday:
Saturday keeps light rain around until around noon, then we dry out for the rest of the weekend. Downpours aren't expected, so plan on a gentle rain for the most part. A few snowflakes may mix in at times, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.
Once Saturday afternoon rolls around, we see cloudy and breezy weather with some cool temperatures. Highs stay in the middle 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
Warm Sunday:
The sky clears out around sunset Saturday, so we'll have to wait until Sunday to see a bright sunny sky. That's exactly what we get for the remainder of the weekend.
Under the sunshine, look for temperatures to rebound in a big way. We jump around 15 degrees and settle into the upper 60s. This is the 5th time this month and the 4th time this week that we see the 60s or warmer.
Similar weather hangs around for Monday. Temperatures get close to 70 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.
Back and forth next week:
We flip flop again by the middle of next week. Tuesday and Wednesday drop back into the 40s. Rain showers move back in as well.
The soggiest day of next week is likely Wednesday. While Tuesday provides some scattered light showers, look for scattered heavier rain at times Wednesday. We should dry up by Wednesday night.
Late next week, the weather goes back and forth between the 40s and the 50s, though dry conditions should hold on.