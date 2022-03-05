Stormy evening tonight, calm and cool Sunday ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Spring like conditions wrap up today as a cold front sweeps through the Stateline bringing with it heavy rain, strong wind and even small hail.
Stormy Saturday:
The Stateline got a taste of spring today with temperatures reaching into low to mid 60s. Showers develop into the rest of the afternoon and into the evening before a line of thunderstorms arrive this evening.
While there is a low potential for severe storms, tonight is a good night to stay weather aware. The biggest take away from this forecast for the Stateline are gusty winds, small hail and even pockets of heavier rain as these storms move through.
Gusty winds will be making their way to the Stateline this evening from the south at 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 50 mph into the overnight hours. Due to this The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Stateline area, beginning at around 6 p.m. and lasting into early morning hours on Sunday.
The timing for these storms looks to remain after dinnertime, from 9pm to 1am Sunday. As we track further into the afternoon and evening, the Stateline does have a potential to see stronger storms.
Colder Sunday:
Once this cold front moves through temperatures drop into the upper 30s overnight Saturday. Sunday remains dry and will see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the Stateline.
Temperatures for Sunday return to a more seasonable low to mid 40s, however breezy conditions will stick around as winds may gust up to 40 miles per hour. Winds will begin to weaken as we head into the afternoon hours.
We see another chance for some rain and even snow showers late Sunday into early Monday. Initially the precipitation falls as a cold rain then as temperatures start to drop into the low 30s overnight, we transition to a more rain and snow mix throughout the night.
Looking ahead:
Snow could continue into the afternoon hours on Monday however, a high-pressure system builds into the area by the late afternoon early evening allowing for conditions to dry out. Accumulations will be minor, may see some slushy snow on roadways for the morning commute on Monday.
Temperatures remain in the upper 30s for the daytime hours on Monday. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 20s.
Conditions throughout the rest of the week remain calm and quiet until the end of the week when precipitation returns to the Stateline