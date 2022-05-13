Storms develop this afternoon, with spring weather to follow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cooler weather slowly slides in this weekend after a hot week. A few strong storms may develop during the transition.
Stormy end to Friday:
Storms are likely this evening as cooler air starts pushing into the Midwest. In some spots, the storms may quickly become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.
The higher chances for strong to severe storms look to be between the Mississippi River and Freeport. Keep a close eye to the sky as storms may build and fire up quickly through the late afternoon. A 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms is over this area (meaning scattered severe storms). We generally see storms through around 6 pm in these locations.
The risks go down as you move eastward, to a 1 out of 5 (meaning an isolated severe storm or two). The storms may hold off until after 6 pm. Even if we don't see severe storms, stormy weather is still possible, with downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. If you hear thunder, move indoors immediately. Storms should slowly wrap up after 8 pm.
Later tonight, the weather dries up, stays mostly cloudy, and cools into the low 60s. This starts a cooling trend that takes us through the weekend, and brings us back to spring levels.
Cooling this weekend:
Saturday still feels like summer, but we won't have the high heat or humidity to contend with.
There is a slight chance for storms early in the morning, then the cloudy sky turns sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures rise to the low 80s, which is still very warm for this time of year. However, we don't hit record-breaking heat, nor do we see the muggy air. The weather should be warm and more comfortable.
Sunday feels like May again. We'll see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, which is around average for this time of year. The weather begins partly cloudy, then turns to cloudy and somewhat rainy weather. We may see scattered showers from the afternoon to the evening. Dry and clear weather returns Sunday night.
Spring for a short while:
Early next week, temperatures hover around 70 degrees. We get mainly sunny weather for the first couple of days.
Wednesday may bring scattered showers back. Temperatures dip further and into the middle 60s thanks to the clouds and showers.
Late in the week, summer-like weather looks to return. We'll see highs back around 80 degrees, with mostly sunny weather. A slight chance for storms and warm weather may linger into the next weekend.