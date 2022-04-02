Snowy weekend leads to a soggy week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snowy conditions have wrapped up this afternoon, making way for a calm Sunday. The Stateline turns more active for the upcoming work week, with the chance for some showers each day.
Weekend outlook:
We'll wake up to mostly sunny skies Sunday morning, but temperatures will still feel chilly, in the upper 20s across the Stateline. Temperatures will gradually rise through the morning and afternoon, peaking near 50.
As the day goes on, clouds increase, and we become cloudy with the chance of rain later into the evening and into the overnight hours. Sunday night temperatures remain in the upper 30s.
Cloud cover will make Monday morning slightly warmer than the night before, with low temperatures in the upper 30s and lingering showers ending before noon. Partly cloudy skies will last throughout the day and temperatures will once again rise to near 50.
Rainy week:
We stay dry throughout Monday night into about Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures remain in the in the upper 40s rising into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Rain chances will gradually increase through the afternoon hours on Tuesday and will stick around for much of next week. Overnight temperatures remain in the low 40s for Tuesday night. Wednesday remains similar to Tuesday with showers and temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
As we reach the end of the week, our low-pressure system that will impact us will start moving eastward allowing for some colder air to mix into the Stateline. We do have the chance to see some colder showers for the day on Thursday and the chance to see some wintry mix overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s for the day on Thursday and remain cold into the overnight hours. Friday temperatures remain the same in the mid 40s.
The Stateline dries out for next weekend and temperatures remain close to average. High temperatures reach the low to mid 50s and low temperatures reach the mid 40s.