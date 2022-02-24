Snowy end to the week but warmer temperatures ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fluffy snow to impact the end of the week however the upcoming weekend looks dry and warmer!
Today & Tonight:
Temperatures are chilly to start this morning in the teens, but they do warm up into the upper 20s to low 30s across the Stateline. Flurries to light snow showers are expected this morning ahead of a more widespread snow event that will impact the afternoon to evening hours.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for this system that will be impacting us later this evening, the advisory is issued from 3pm today until 6am tomorrow morning.
Expect 2 to 3 inches of fluffy snow from this system, it's a good thing the snow remains fluffy as it is easier to clean off surfaces however it does accumulate rather fast!
Make sure to give yourself plenty of time commuting back home from work tonight as the roads could be snow covered and slick in spots.
Snow continues overnight and temperatures drop back into the teens, this system exits the Stateline before the Friday morning commute.
Closing out the week:
There could be some lingering snow showers into the early morning hours of Friday, however clouds gradually clear and become partly sunny with a high in the mid 20s. Friday night remains partly cloudy with temperatures in the teens again.
The Stateline sees some gradual warming this weekend and into the start of the work week! Saturday remains clear with temperatures in the upper 30s. Overnight lows dip back into the mid 20s.
Sunday is a copy paste of Saturday except a few degrees warmer! We see the temperatures gradually rise into the low 40s by the beginning of the week to the mid 40s by mid-week next week!
As always, stay tuned to your 13 Weather Authority for updates throughout the week.