Showery Sunday leads to a more showery week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Northern Illinois returns to more spring like conditions today and into the week ahead. Showers are expected today and a few days in the week ahead.
Showery Sunday:
Sunday starts with temperatures in the upper 50s with some clouds, those clouds will gradually increase as our next rain maker approaches from the Plains. Temperatures will warm into the 70s for tomorrow, showers are expected early afternoon into the evening hours and wrap up right after dinner time. Clouds clear out leaving us with a partly clear sky with temperatures around the 50s for the evening hours.
Start of the Week:
Monday into Tuesday afternoon will be the picks of the week as we see a few chances for showers into the work week. While not every day is a washout there could be some showers expected.
Monday sees abundant sunshine with temperatures warming into the low 70s. Skies remain clear into the overnight hours and temperatures drop into the 50s. Tuesday is a similar forecast as Monday however clouds increase into the afternoon and evening hours allowing for some showery activity into the area. These showers will last from Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Temperatures remain into the 70s for the day on Tuesday and drop into the low 50s overnight.
Wednesday has the highest chance of seeing more consistent showers however it is still a little bit too soon to say how widespread these showers will be. Temperatures for Wednesday drop into the upper 60s for daytime highs and into the low 50s for the overnight lows.
Looking ahead:
Summerlike temperatures return by the end of the week with temperatures into the mid 70s to low 80s across the area with some warmer dew point temperatures expected as well. Thursday sees partly sunny skies with the chance of some afternoon to evening thunderstorms.
The start of next weekend looks to have more clouds than sun as a slow moving cold front settles into the area. With this we could see an unsettled and showery weekend.