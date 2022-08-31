September starts out summer-like

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The summer heat doesn't end as fall approaches, as temperatures stay warm for the first few days of the new month. This bodes well for the upcoming holiday weekend.
The final hours of August keep warm and clear weather around. Temperatures remain in the 80s this evening, then the 60s at night. The breeze goes light to calm overnight.
September starts on a sunny note, with warmer than usual temperatures. The average high for September 1st is 80 degrees; we instead see the middle for most spots. The humidity is up slightly, but not to muggy levels yet.
Friday keeps this kind of weather going, so holiday travelers shouldn't be slowed down by the weather. There may be some scattered showers and storms to our north in central to southern Wisconsin, so watch out for those if traveling in that direction.
Closer to home, Friday night and Saturday could bring a few stray showers or storms as a cold front moves through. We won't see a washout for the first day of the weekend, but have an eye on the sky just in case. The front drops our temperatures back to around 80 degrees.
Sunday and Labor Day turn back to mostly sunny and comfortable. Temperatures stay right around 80 degrees.
We may see a soggy pattern set up between Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures stay warm and in the low 80s throughout much of next week.