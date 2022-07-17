Seasonable Sunday leads to a summerlike feel to the start of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Overnight showers have subsided however cloudiness still remains. Today we could see chances of showers and storms before retuning to summer like conditions for Monday.
Wake-up weather:
Good morning and happy Sunday we see temperatures starting off right were the overnight lows sat in the mid 60's. With mostly cloudy skies throughout the whole morning. The sun might peak out from time to time but it will be mostly cloudy all day.
Temperatures warm into the low 80's because of the cloudiness. There is a chance for scattered showers into the afternoon and early evening these showers will be hit or miss in nature meaning one area could see them while the rest could stay dry. Showers exit the area by sunset allowing for a beautiful sunset tomorrow. Temperatures drop back into the 60's for tonight with mostly clear skies, a few light clouds are possible.
Back to Summer:
After a soggy and gloomy past few days we see a high pressure system move in bringing back seasonable conditions.
Monday will feature sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 80's with a calm breeze. As the high pressure shifts eastward you will notice a shift in wind direction. A more southerly wind brings in hot and humid air from the south for Tuesday.
Tuesday sees similar conditions to Monday with sunny skies and light breezes the only difference is that we will see temperatures get into the upper 80's to low 90's and dew points in the mid to upper 60's allowing for heat indices to get close to 100 degrees.
Looking ahead:
A cold front moves in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning dropping temperatures and cooling us down! After that we see rather comfortable weather return for the rest of the week.