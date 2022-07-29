Pleasant weather ahead before hot and humid conditions return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pleasant and dry weather in store for the Stateline today and into the weekend as well.
Quiet weather ahead:
A high-pressure system settles in providing wonderful weather today and into the weekend. Temperatures today start in the upper 50's to low 60's across the board. We warm into the upper 70's today. Skies remain sunny with a few fair-weather clouds moving in, we still remain dry for the day.
Skies remain clear tonight allowing for temperatures to drop into the upper 50's for a slightly cooler night.
Comfortable weather continues into the weekend as we gradually warm into the upper 80's.
Weekend outlook:
Wall to wall sunshine is on tap for both Saturday and Sunday, as the high-pressure system dominates the weather pattern for the next few days.
Temperatures reach the middle 80's for both days. Heat and humidity return as the high-pressure system moves to the east.
Looking ahead:
Our only chance to see showers looks to be Monday, with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid conditions return for mid-week as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 90's with dew points rising to the upper 70's, making for a hot and humid day.