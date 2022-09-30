Northern Illinois residents step in to help recovery efforts in Puerto Rico

AURORA (WREX) — Nearly 239,000 homes and businesses remain without power after Hurricane Fiona swept through the southern part of Puerto Rico coming up two weeks ago.
The Category 1 storm hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, leaving over 3 million residents in the dark. Although Hurricane Fiona was considered weaker than the impact of Hurricane Maria in 2017, Fiona was able to crash the power grind and cause severe flooding, bridges to collapse and force some area hospitals to relocate.
For many families, the damage and debris left by Hurricane Fiona felt familiar.
"I hadn't heard from them in almost three weeks...so it was kind of like a flash back," Valeria Lopez said. "I was like they're okay they've been through it last time. They are going to be fine this time too.."
Right now, mayors in Puerto Rico are working with Luma Energy. The Canadian-American private company is in charge of power distribution as they have been working to restore power to regions still impacted by the blackout.
Two officials from Luma Energy told NBC News that the company is working through "one of the fastest power restorations" and reconnected nearly two-thirds of Puerto Rico in a little over than a week.
With the devastation left behind by Hurricane Fiona is inspiring community members in Aurora, Illinois to help people on the mainland.
The Puerto Rican Cultural Council in Aurora is currently collecting for disaster relief. Mirna Lopez, a volunteer, is looking to visit Puerto Rico in October to give people the resources they need to get back on their feet.
"We're just raising funds and trying to get gift cards and stuff just to give it to the people and I'm going to be personally be handling these donations taking them out there. I want to make sure the donations go to where they are needed you know that helps me sleep at night."
Those interested in donating can contact Mirna Lopez at 630-631-9270 and via email at MLoRivera65@gmail.com.