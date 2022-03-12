Multiple seasons this weekend: Saturday sees winter, Sunday sees spring

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline gets a taste of all seasons this weekend, from subzero conditions to sunny and warm all within 24 hours of each other. We see calmer conditions into the upcoming week ahead.
Chilly Saturday:
The temperatures we are seeing today are near record territory for March 12th, and around 20 degrees below average. Temperatures have struggled to warm into the low 20s and will continue to cool into the 20s to upper teens tonight. Thanks to a northwesterly wind we are seeing wind chill factors in the teens to single digits today.
Tonight, breezy conditions calm down and clouds start to return across the Stateline. Temperatures stay chilly in the upper teens to 20 degrees. We could wakeup on Sunday morning with a dusting of snow from the overnight hours.
Spring Ahead:
Its that time of year again when the world 'springs forward' an hour. Its just another sign of spring and summer is on the way as daylight saving time starts tomorrow.
As a reminder don't forget to change any analog clocks and change your batteries in smoke detectors!
With Daylight Saving Time starting tomorrow, we get a little more sunshine into the evening very soon!
Switching Gears:
Sunday looks to remain sunny and almost 30 degrees warmer than Saturday, due to a change in wind direction and a change in the weather pattern. Temperatures soar into the low 50s for Sunday and remain in the upper 50s to 60 degrees for the upcoming week.
Sunday night clouds return and temperatures drop back into the upper 30s but warmer conditions are ahead.
Looking Ahead:
We see a calm pattern ahead into the upcoming work week. Temperatures remain close to the mid 50s, with some clouds overhead.
Temperatures could get to the low 60s by mid week and they stay there for the rest of the week. Skies remain partly to mostly sunny too.
Cloudy skies and low chances for some rainy conditions return for the Stateline as the week ends.