Much-needed dry weather moves in Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A long stretch of dry and sunny weather is just what some spots in our area need after record-setting rainfall. There's only one more evening to go before the rain finally shuts off.
Rain totals topped 5" in a few spots between Sunday and Monday. This comes close to the 2-day totals from early August when flash flooding occurred. The showers are almost done with the stubborn weather system exiting.
On-and-off drizzly rain lingers through around 10 pm. After that, the drizzle and light rain showers exit to our east, and we are left high and dry for the rest of the night. As the sky clears out, temperatures cool to the low 50s.
Tuesday gets back to being sunny, with temperatures warming up. Highs rebound back to the middle 70s after 2 cool days in a row.
The warming trend continues through the rest of the work week. Wednesday hits the upper 70s, Thursday around 80 degrees, and Friday into the low 80s.
We maintain the low 80s this weekend, but rain may sneak back in. The slight chances are mainly for Saturday night, for now.