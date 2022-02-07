Mild week ahead, relatively dry with some precipitation chances throughout the week.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quiet and dry conditions continue throughout the week; however, we do have the chance to see some wintry precipitation Wednesday and Friday this week.
Tonight into tomorrow:
The Stateline sits right in the middle of two surface pressures, a low-pressure system to our northeast and a high pressure to our south. Because of this we are seeing colder temperatures and some mid to low level clouds.
Tonight, starts partly cloudy but eventually clears out, temperatures drop into the low teens, we could see a few upper-level single digits in areas with more of a snow cover.
Tomorrow starts a mild stretch for the Stateline. Tuesday morning, we could start out with some fog as we see warm air moving over a cooler ground.
Clouds remain in place for Tuesday, allowing for temperatures to reach the mid to upper 30s. Overnight clouds remain and temperatures in the upper 20s.
Mild and Active Mid-Week:
Wednesday starts out mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. There is a chance of some rain and snow across the Stateline during the afternoon to early evening hours. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s which could cause precipitation to transition to a wintry precipitation.
Thursday, we remain dry, and temperatures cool back into the low 30s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight Thursday clouds stick around, and our pattern turns more active.
Temperatures remain in the mid 20s for the overnight hours. A clipper system approaches the Stateline and could bring us some snow showers overnight and into the day for Friday.
Cooler end of the Week:
Friday temperatures warm up into the upper 30s, allowing for the precipitation to transition into a rainy wintry mix. Friday night remains dry but mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the teens.
The weekend looks to remain slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 20s and overnight lows to dip into the teens to single digits. We do rebound into early next week when temperatures once again look to start out above average!