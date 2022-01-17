'Mild' start to the week but bitter cold returns midweek.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new week brings partly cloudy skies, mild temperatures and a cold front that causes temperatures tank into the single digits to teens for the end of the week!
Mild Start:
A clipper system remains to the north of us tomorrow allowing us to be in the warm section of the system. Clouds stick around for the day while temperatures could reach a balmy mid to upper 30s for Tuesday. Enjoy the warm air as it will not be sticking around for long!
Cooling fast:
Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning an arctic cold front passes through the Stateline causing temperatures to tank into the single digits to the teens! Tuesday night lows stay in the mid-teens but with a blustery wind temperatures start to tumble fast.
While it remains sunny for Wednesday, temperatures will remain chilly. High temperatures occur a bit after midnight and quickly drop into the teens. That blustery wind picks up gusting close to almost 30 mph! Allowing for the wind chill values to start to feel like it is below zero.
The cold is here to stay:
Temperatures continue to drop into the single digits overnight Wednesday as the Arctic air settles into the Stateline. Northwest winds calm down overnight which allow the wind chill values to remain brutal into Thursday morning.
Sunny skies spill into Thursday however it remains cold. High temperatures only get into the single digits allowing for another brutally cold day in the Stateline.
Friday starts sunny and temperatures warm a little bit into the teens. Clouds return during the afternoon and overnight hours of Friday. There is a chance to see some snow showers overnight into Saturday. Temperatures begin to rise into the 20s for the day on Saturday, before quickly dropping back into the teens and single digits for the rest of the weekend.