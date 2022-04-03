Mild and showery week ahead. Turning cooler for the end of the week.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Today might be a good day to find that rain gear as we turn soggy to start the work week ahead. While not every day will be downpouring we could see some drizzly conditions into the week ahead.
Sun turns to clouds:
Sunday started Sunny and cooler; however, we have since warmed into the upper 40s and low 50s across the Stateline. Clouds are starting to move into the area as our next weather system approaches from the west.
Clouds will continue to build in this afternoon, with that expect drizzly conditions by dinnertime then heavier rain continuing into the overnight and into the early morning hours of Monday. Temperatures will remain warmer overnight in the upper 30s so any precipitation that falls will stay in rain form.
Monday morning there could be a few lingering showers but by the afternoon we dry out and remain cloudy. Temperatures remain in the upper 40s and could see a few 50-degree temperatures across the Stateline.
Conditions remain dry overnight and into the day Tuesday, then we start to see a more active pattern settle back into the Stateline.
Showery mid-week:
As our next system approaches, the Stateline remains dry for most of the day on Tuesday, but we could see more showery activity during the afternoon and into the evening hours. The rain chances increase into Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.
Daytime temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday remain mild in the upper 50s we could even see a few 60-degree readings. Unfortunately, the mild conditions are short lived as the Stateline drops back into the upper 30s for Wednesday night and into the morning of Thursday.
Rain showers are still expected throughout the day on Thursday, because of the cold air in place we could see some rain/graupel mixing into the showers. Temperatures for the day on Thursday remain in the mid 40s.
Looking ahead:
Thursday night temperatures again drop into the low to mid 30s, precipitation is expected to continue into the evening until about mid-day Friday. Due to such cold temperatures the Stateline could see a rain/snow mix before tapering off Friday night.
The weekend starts off a little bit chilly however temperatures begin to rebound by Sunday. Saturday looks to be in the upper 40s to low 50s while Sunday looks to warm into the mid 50s! Temperature trends look to warm into the next week as well! Looks like spring is finally here in the Midwest!