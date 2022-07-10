Humid conditions return after a perfect weather weekend!

ROCKORD (WREX) — Hopefully you got to get outside and enjoy the picture perfect weather we had this weekend! Humid conditions return with the chance of showers and storms tomorrow.
Picturesque Day:
The Stateline has seen a perfect day as we warmed into the low 80's with plentiful sunshine, low humidity, and calm breezes throughout the day.
A stray isolated shower is possible tonight as clouds begin to pick up towards sunset. We see partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the low to mid 60's with mostly clear skies. We also start to see a more gusty southerly wind pick up which could gust to almost 20 mph.
Back to Humid:
As the high pressure that has been giving us a picture perfect weekend moves east, a cold front moves into the Midwest giving us the chance for showers and storms into Monday afternoon and evening.
Monday starts dry with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80's with dew points into the 70's which means that the sticky icky weather returns. Clouds start to build in by mid morning and the chance for showers are possible before the cold front passes.
The cold front moves through Monday afternoon, with that we could see a chance of showers and thunderstorms. However, all the ingredients might not be in place to have strong storms.
The northern counties in our viewing area are in a 1 out of 5 threat where as parts of our southern counties like DeKalb, Lee, part of Stephenson and Ogle counties are under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential. If ingredients line up just right, the biggest concerns will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, large hail and frequent lightning.
Looking ahead...
Once the cold front passes we see more seasonable conditions take over with sunny skies in the forecast each and every day. Tuesday through Thursday next week stay in the low 80s, with a lot of sunshine. The humidity drops again, so we have pleasant conditions to enjoy.
Overall, the upcoming week (except for Monday) remains relatively dry, with just the slight chance for passing showers on Wednesday. Hot and humid weather could return for next week with temperatures close to 90 degrees with soupy air moving in.