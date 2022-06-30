Hot Thursday ahead. Leading to an unsettled week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A hot, breezy and dry day is in store for the Stateline today as temperatures warm into the low to mid 90's for the day. We do see some relief tomorrow and into the weekend ahead.
Turning Toasty:
Waking up this morning temperatures are already in the 70's with a little bit of humidity in the air making for a rather steamy morning. Temperatures today get into the low to mid 90s for the day and the dew points stay in the upper 50's to low 60's which is comfortable however with the heat it will be a hot one.
Skies remain sunny and as the day goes on you will notice a gusty wind into the afternoon. These breezes will be gusting to at least 30 mph at times. The combination of the gusty winds, dry ground, and hot temperatures creates an elevated fire danger this afternoon. Be careful with open burning or using sparklers or fireworks as fires can spread rather quickly in these conditions.
Windy conditions calm down tonight and skies turn partly to mostly cloudy as a slow-moving cold front is approaching.
Rainy Friday Morning:
Have the umbrella handy tomorrow as some hit or miss showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. This won't solve our dry spell, but it will provide some relief. Showers and a rumble of thunder will roll through tomorrow morning and then become hit or miss throughout the day.
Skies remain cloudy which allow temperatures to remain cooler in the low to mid 80's.
The weekend ahead turns dry and a bit warmer as a high-pressure system moves into the Stateline.
Holiday weekend outlook:
Our weather this weekend is dominated by a high-pressure system which means that we will be dry and warm. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80's with sunny skies and a slight chance for an isolated shower overnight.
Heading into the 4th of July, scattered showers and storms may return. Keep this in the back of your mind as you are planning holiday festivities, showers are possible however we are still a few days away and the forecast could change.
After Monday, we could see hit or miss showers and storms into the week ahead.